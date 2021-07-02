Photo provided by St. Michael’s School
St. Michael’s Catholic School recently honored its preschool students as they move up to kindergarten. Afterwards, the “graduates” enjoyed watermelon on the steps of the gazebo.
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
Members of the Brattleboro Fire Department visit the St. Michael’s Preschool and Youth Summer Camp during the Community Heroes week on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The members of the fire department went through fire safety with the children and then showed them the equipment that is stored on…
Lisa Tyler, owner of Forever Dream Drafts, in Vernon, Vt., and her friend, Brittany Wright, take a pair of horses to a nearby pond to cool them down on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
People head to their local firework shops to stock up before the Fourth of July weekend on Monday, June 28, 2021.
An inside look at the new Groundworks Collaborative building on Canal Street, in Brattleboro, on Monday, June 28, 2021, before they open to the public on July 1.
