VERNON -- The Vernon Historians will hold their annual "Mums and More Sale" on Sunday, August 29, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Vernon Historical Museum. The sale will feature a selection of chrysanthemums and perennial plants from Griffin Gardens. It also will include jams and jellies by Gretchen Harvey, the Jam Lady; pottery by Bronna Zlochiver, The Village Potter; baskets by Harris Baskets; crafts by Jean Carr; photos by Paul Miller; baked goodies by Hannah Gantt; and cut flowers by Heather Frost.
Money raised by the sale helps to pay for the work of the Vernon Historians related to the preservation and presentation of local history. In addition to the artifacts and other historical contents of the Vernon Historical Museum, the historians also own and maintain the historic Pond Road Chapel, built in 1860, and some of the funds will be used to pay for the upkeep of that building.
The museum is located at 4201 Fort Bridgman Road, near the intersection of Route 142 and Pond Road south. Everyone attending the event is asked to wear a mask while indoors and maintain appropriate social distancing.
For more information, contact Carol Hammond at 802-257-0207 or email: cjhammond8@gmail.com