VERNON — The Vernon Historians will hold their annual fundraiser, the "Mums & More" sale from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.
Proceeds of the sale will help support the work of the Vernon Historians in preserving and presenting local history. The sale will feature a selection of chrysanthemum and perennial plants, cut flowers, honey, pottery, jewelry, photo cards, and more. And, backed by popular demand, it will include an "ice cream social" with homemade, hand-cranked ice cream and a variety of toppings.
The sale will be held at the Vernon Historical Museum at 4201 Fort Bridgman Road (intersection of Route 142 and Pond Road south).
For more information, contact Carol Hammond at 802-257-0207 or 257-2143 or email cjhammond8@gmail.com