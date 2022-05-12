DUMMERSTON — Green Mountain Camp is kicking off “Harness the Sun,” a campaign to purchase solar panels, with an outdoor music event Sunday, May 15, with music starting at 2:30 p.m. Donations accepted at the entrance.
Bring blankets, lawn chairs and a picnic and come listen to the Vermont Jazz Center Sextet and local band The Shriners as GMC celebrates the beginning of this fundraising campaign.
The Harness the Sun campaign is committed to making GMC a GREEN(er) Mountain Camp by purchasing 51 solar panels in a local solar array to cover 75 percent of the camp’s annual electric needs. This is part of the ongoing efforts at Green Mountain Camp to lower its carbon and chemical input into the environment.
Rain or shine, GMC welcomes you to be a part of this campaign’s launch to Harness the Sun by joining to listen to the music at the beautiful campus at 565 Green Mountain Camp Road. This event coincides with the Open House that is at the camp beginning at 1 p.m.