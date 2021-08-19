BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Music Center and Retreat Farm’s “Music Under the Stars” summer concert series concludes Saturday, August 21, with a performance by the Pan Evolution Steel Orchestra (PESO).
The concert will be held at Retreat Farm, 45 Farmhouse Square, and admission is free. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; the concert begins at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to bring lawn chairs and a picnic, and to enjoy food truck fare from Dosa Kitchen and Jamaican Jewelz, maple creemees, and craft beers at The Thirsty Goat bar.
The Pan Evolution Steel Orchestra, a steel pan band, brings world class music to appreciative audiences around the U.S. and overseas. Founded in 2015 and based in Brooklyn, N.Y., the band uses its platform to promote unity throughout the culture and steel pan community, all while personifying the band motto of “Together As One.”
The Music Under the Stars series is funded in part by Stages in the Sun, a partnership between the Vermont Recreation & Parks Association, the Vermont Arts Council, and the Vermont Department of Tourism & Marketing. We thank the Vermont Community Foundation for their donation to help sponsor this and other Stages in the Sun events through a COVID-19 response grant. Check out the Stages in the Sun calendar online at VermontVacation.com to find more great outdoors arts events.
For more information about Music Under the Stars, contact the BMC at 802-257-4523 or email info@bmcvt.org.