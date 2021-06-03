BRATTLEBORO — The Windham County Branch of the NAACP has donated $2,021 to Loaves and Fishes, one of the mainstays serving food to Brattleboro area residents. The donation is part of the local NAACP’s community outreach and was made possible by contributions to the branch’s second annual (virtual) Freedom Fund Dinner, which was supported by more than 300 area residents.
On May 7, the donation was presented by Branch President Steffen Gillom to Ruth Tilghman, who has been the director of Loaves and Fishes for 15 years. She oversees the organization’s work in providing more than 600 meals a week as well as bags of groceries to community members. Gillom said, “The Windham County NAACP is committed to improving the lives of all members of our community. We applaud and support the tremendous service offered by Loaves and Fishes to local residents.
Upon receiving the donation, Tilghman said, “The support of the Windham County NAACP means a lot because we have a mutual understanding about the importance of helping people in need. So many people are in need today. People are hungry, and this generous gift will help us help others.”
Loaves and Fishes was established in 1984 as an outreach mission of Centre Congregational Church, and shortly after that St. Michael’s Episcopal Church included the organization in its outreach ministries. The organization is totally dependent on support from the two churches as well as from Price Chopper, the Food Bank, and donations from area residents, who make desserts, package and deliver meals, and cook at Loaves and Fishes on Tuesdays and Fridays. Besides providing meals on site, Loaves and Fishes delivers meals to area motels housing community members who are experiencing housing insecurity.