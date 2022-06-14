BRATTLEBORO — Nader Hashim, a democratic candidate for state senate in Windham County, will be launching his campaign kick-off party on Saturday, June 18, from noon to 3 p.m. at The Stone Church.
Hashim, who previously served as a state representative and state trooper in Windham County, is hoping to meet folks in Brattleboro and surrounding communities to hear about their concerns and questions regarding state government. During his previous term, Hashim advocated for raising the minimum wage, paid family leave, the global warming solutions act, criminal justice reform, and protecting reproductive healthcare.
Additionally, The Stockwell Brothers, an Americana bluegrass/newgrass band from Putney, will be playing and there will be snacks/light refreshments by Chef David.
Remarks will begin at 1:45 p.m., with an introduction from Rep. Mike Mrowicki, D-Windham 4, and Rep. Sara Coffey, D-Windham 1.
Contact Hashim's campaign at naderhashim.vt@gmail.com or visit his website at www.hashimforsenate.com.