BRATTLEBORO — The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont (NAMI Vermont), will begin the new year by educating and offering support to those with family members that live with mental illness. This “life-changing” program is offered yearly in several counties across Vermont.
In addition to helping with the everyday challenges that might be expected to the friends and family of those living with mental illness, the classes provide up-to-date research surrounding mental illness. Classes run for eight weeks and will begin October 7 at 6:30 p.m. Attendance in all eight classes is expected.
This program aims to educate families about a variety of mental health diagnoses such as schizophrenia, major depression, bipolar disorder (manic depression), panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, borderline personality disorder, and co-occurring mental health and addiction conditions. The class offers up-to-date information about wellness and recovery, treatment, medications and their side-effects, mindfulness and whole health modalities, and other psychosocial options. Not only are participants taught how to empathize and understand the person living with mental illness, but they will also learn how to address their own needs, coping with worry, stress, and emotional overload.
This unique and helpful class meets once weekly, free of charge. Registration for the class is required and can be found at namivt.org or by calling 800-639-6480. This course is offered in part by a grant by the Vermont Department of Mental Health.