BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Area Hospice recently hired Ruth Nangeroni as the Taking Steps Brattleboro Program Coordinator.
In this role, Nangeroni will oversee BAH’s Advance Care Planning (ACP) activities for anyone in Windham County interested in completing their Advance Directive. Nangeroni took the hospice volunteer training in 2014 and has served as a hospice volunteer and also on the BAH board.
Nangeroni has a strong background in private caregiving specializing in Alzheimer’s/Dementia, end of life care and care team coordinating. Nangeroni received her End of Life Doula certification through the University of Vermont in 2017.
“I am always honored to help folks navigate life’s final transitions, which I feel includes preparing for them,” Nangeroni said. She added that she is honored to join the staff of Brattleboro Area Hospice and grateful to lead “a wonderful and committed group” of ACP volunteers.
Brattleboro Area Hospice provides a range of services for living and dying well, focusing on end-of-life, bereavement and advance care planning. All services free of charge and are available to anyone living in southeastern Vermont or bordering New Hampshire towns. To learn more call 802-257-0775 or go online to www.brattleborohospice.org.