BELLOWS FALLS — Several students at Bellows Falls Union High School were inducted into the Jesse A. Judd/Marilee B. Huntoon Chapter of the National Honor Society. Scholarship, Leadership, Service and Character are the pillars of the National Honor Society.
The following students were inducted during an afternoon and evening ceremony on April 6:
Seniors: Tatyana Artyukhova, Ashley Bartlett, Grace Bazin, Courtni Bird, Isabella Hammond, Abbigale Hodge, and Anya Taylor.
Juniors: Jenna Dollloph, Caleb Ghia, Caden Haskell, Gavin Joy, Austin Mallan, Ashlin Maxfield, Alanah McAllister, Julianna McDermid, Gwendolyn McGrath, Jake Moore, Isabel Perry, Mary Wallace and Grace Waryas.