MARLBORO — The Southern Vermont Natural History Museum has been awarded over $51,0000 from Vermont Afterschool through the Afterschool and Summer Expanding Access Grant.
This grant will help them fund two weeks of summer camp in August and afterschool programming during the 2022-2023 school year.
This was a highly competitive process with nearly $14,500,000 in requests. Each proposal was peer reviewed by three people. Reviewers represented national organizations and 15 states, with expertise and experience in afterschool and summer learning. Only 39 proposals of 144 applications were funded during this round.
The Museum will be partnering with Wings Community Programs of Windham Southwest Supervisory Union to provide summer camp and afterschool programming. Camp will take place at the Museum’s Mountainside Center in Marlboro, adjacent to the Pool Conservation Area.
Children will explore various habitats, learn about native wildlife and be introduced to survival, tracking and bushcraft skills. Transportation to and from summer camp was also funded through the grant and will be provided by partnering with Twin Valley Transportation Department.
The afterschool program, also with Wings, will take place at the school sites and include outdoor explorations, live animal presentations, crafts and hands-on investigations of Museum artifacts.
Visit the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum at vermontmuseum.org. To register for summer camp and for information about Wings Community Programs, visit wingscommunityprograms.com.