MARLBORO — Join in at the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum this Saturday, March 25, at 4 p.m. for an hour-long discussion of the book "Braiding Sweetgrass." Led by Mary Wright, the group will discuss this 2013 nonfiction book by Potawatomi professor Robin Wall Kimmerer that focuses on Indigenous knowledge as an alternative or complementary approach to Western mainstream scientific methodologies.
The Spring Reading Series begins with George David Haskell's "The Song of Trees." Published in 2017, "The Song of Trees" is a love song to trees, an exploration of their biology, and a philosophical analysis of the role they play in human history and in modern culture. Scientific, lyrical, and contemplative, Haskell reveals the biological connections that underpin all life. Haskell reminds us that life’s substance and beauty emerge from relationship and interdependence. Join in for a discussion at the Museum on Saturday, April 29, at 4 p.m.
Want to read the book first? The Pettee Memorial Library, Whitingham Free Library and Dover Free Library are all carrying copies. Contact the museum for more information at www.vermontmuseum.org or follow the event page on Facebook, www.facebook.com/vermontmuseum . This event is free to the public but donations to the museum’s educational programming are always appreciated. Refreshments will be served.