BELLOWS FALLS — Landscaper and naturalist John Root will discuss how to establish and maintain a variety of trees, shrubs, vines, canes and herbaceous perennials at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the Rockingham Library.
Participants learn how to establish and care for these plants using organic methods of cultivation. The nutritional and medicinal benefits of the plants are explained as well. Questions and comments are welcome throughout the presentation, and handouts with a list of edible perennial plant species, resources for further study, and recommended plant nurseries are distributed at the conclusion of the program.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270 or stop by the Library at 65 Westminster St.