GRAFTON — Spring is a great time to tune in to the birdsong happening all around us, and The Nature Museum in Grafton has two upcoming events to help sharpen your awareness and birding skills.
Bridget Butler, known as the Bird Diva, is offering an online webinar on Friday, April 23 called, “A Look at Female Birds and the Founding Mothers of Ornithology.” Think of this presentation as the her-story of birding and the celebration of noticing female birds. The Bird Diva breaks down new scientific studies on female birds and shares some of the stories of the Mothers of Ornithology.
Butler has been a naturalist for more than 20 years, playing matchmaker for the wildscape and the people who call Vermont their home. Her approach to birding is to tap into each person’s innate passion for nature through exploration and deep listening.
Next is a special spring birding walk led by Vermont Center for Ecostudies’ Kevin Tolan and Nathaniel Sharp at the Herricks Cove natural area along the Connecticut River in Bellows Falls, on May 8 at 7 a.m.
Herrick’s Cove natural area is considered an important birding and biodiversity area (IBA) by The Audubon Society. Situated along the Connecticut River flyway, this location is said to offer some of the best opportunities for spring birding in the local area. These natural communities provide unique habitats for a variety of birds, plants, and non-avian wildlife. This walk is best for those who are comfortable beginner birders on up, but all birders are welcome.
Both events are on a sliding payment scale, and the webinar will be recorded and sent to all who register. Visit nature-museum.org to learn more and register.