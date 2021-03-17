BURLINGTON – U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) held a virtual town meeting Monday evening to discuss how students have experienced the social, emotional, and mental health challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly 500 Vermont students joined Sanders for the town meeting, which was held via video. The event was also streamed live on Sanders’ social media platforms, with more than 163,000 people tuning in.
“This year has been the worst year for our country, and maybe the world in a very, very long time. And you, the younger people of this country, have seen your lives disrupted in a way that we have never seen before. You have not been able to go to school, you’re worried about your educational futures, you have not been able to socialize with your friends, you’re worried about your parents, and you’re worried about the financial resources of your families,” said Sanders. Sanders explained that the purpose the event was to hear students’ experiences, and to get ideas from them about what their communities, the state, and Congress can do to support them.
After Sanders’ introductory remarks, each student panelist shared a statement about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. The students discussed a variety of issues, including the difficulty of virtual learning; the loss of extracurricular, college, and job opportunities; loneliness, social isolation and mental health concerns; unreliable broadband; and lack of sufficient help and resources.
Iva Armour-Jones from Brattleboro High School said, “This year’s public health crisis has been detrimental at times to my mental wellbeing and to the wellbeing of a lot of people I really care about. A lot of the mental health issues that I and my peers have faced has been exacerbated, not just by the isolation and uncertainty of this time, but by the continued rigor and pace of our education and lives, with limited mental health resources available.”
Other students spoke of the challenge of online learning in a rural state, and missing social interaction with their peers.
Following the students’ remarks, Sanders led the group in a discussion and answered questions from the student audience. Sanders provided information on the recently passed federal relief package, the American Rescue Plan, and explained how it will help Vermont families. Sanders explained how a significant increase in funding for mental health care and community health centers will allow Vermont to expand services, and bring needed health care workers to the state. He also discussed the $352 million in education funding that is coming to the state of Vermont to help schools safely reopen and to support the academic and emotional needs of students, including a tripling of funding for after school and summer programming. Sanders specifically asked the students for their input on what summer programs would be most beneficial to them and their friends.
The lively discussion around summer programming included ideas ranging from job opportunities, college and career counseling, virtual or in-person college fairs, community service, performance opportunities, civic engagement events, trauma education and mental health programs. The Vermont experts who joined the event were also able to provide resources and insight as to how to support students through the summer and into the school year.
Holly Morehouse, the Executive Director of Vermont Afterschool, is currently working with the state and Sanders on how to best use the new federal funds for after school and summer programming. Holly spoke about the possibility of performing arts and sports opportunities, as well as the need to continue food and nutrition programs. “This summer, with the dollars coming though, this is an opportunity to do something different and more for our teenagers. We can help teens and youth re-enter and rebuild connections with mentors and friends. Yes, it’s about jobs and learning, but it’s also about the activities and connections that feed the soul,” said Holly. “We can make summer 2021 different than anything we’ve ever imagined for young people in our state.”
To see the video of the town meeting, go to https://youtu.be/Yx5kPDv26Js.