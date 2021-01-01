BRATTLEBORO — Thanks to lead support from the Samara Fund and Frog Meadow Bed & Breakfast as well as individual donors, the New England Center for Circus Arts is launching three scholarships in support of LGBTQ+ students facing financial difficulty.
Begun as an idea by NECCA co-Founders Elsie Smith and Serenity Smith Forchion in conversation with Frog Meadow owners Scott Heller and Dave King, the scholarship grew out of an understanding that many LGBTQ+ applicants to NECCA’s need-based scholarship fund were disproportionately LGBTQ+ identifying. These are often marginalized or at-risk students that are sometimes at an economic disadvantage because of lack of family support.
In spring 2020, NECCA was awarded a grant from the Samara Fund to create the scholarship. The pandemic delayed the program launch but after implementing strict distancing and cleaning policies, including mask wearing at all times, NECCA has been able to successfully reopen classes.
NECCA is offering a 50 percent tuition scholarship for a self-identifying LGBTQ+ youth and LGBTQ+ adult in NECCA’s regular session classes that are open to all level students, as well as $3,000 of scholarships for aspiring professionals enrolled in the full time ProTrack performer training program.
Winter classes begin Jan. 4, including online options for at home fitness and acrobatic training as well as in-person classes in trapeze, tight wire, handstands, trampoline and more. For more information, visit NECCA’s website at www.necenterforcircusarts.org or call 802-254-9780.