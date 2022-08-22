BRATTLEBORO — Guests are invited to celebrate 15 years of the New England Center for Circus Arts in Brattleboro.
The New England Center for Circus Arts’ doors will be open for all from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 3, at 10 Town Crier Drive in Brattleboro. Admissions are free, and donations are welcome. Beginners are welcome to try out the low trapeze, aerial silks, wire balancing and juggling. Expert instructors will be available to assist with practice. Those not up for the risk may watch student demos and meet NECCA staff.
Guests may register for fall classes, which run from Sept. 6 to Oct. 16, at the event and receive a $10 discount. Accompanied children ages 5 and older and adults are encouraged to join fall classes. Those unable to make the event may enroll at CircusSchool.org or call for more information at 802-254-9780.