BRATTLEBORO -- Brattleboro Area Hospice is launching a new initiative that the organization says will double the impact of volunteers and help neighbors in need.
This past January, local residents Connie Baxter and Greg Moschetti were considering where to donate their COVID relief check. Moschetti, being on the board for Groundworks Collaborative knew there was a need by Groundworks clients for gift cards at Experienced Goods Thrift Store. As he and Baxter talked about the need they came up with the idea of “a two-fer” - purchasing gift cards at Experienced Goods and donating them to Groundworks.
This was the impetus for the newly created Neighbor 2 Neighbor Fund at Brattleboro Area Hospice. Neighbor 2 Neighbor supports neighbors in immediate need as well as neighbors who are terminally ill and grieving, all through the purchase of gift certificates from Experienced Goods.
Here’s how it works: you make a designated online donation to the Neighbor 2 Neighbor Fund and choose one of three local non-profits: Groundworks Collaborative, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the Women’s Freedom Center. The Fund will in turn purchase gift certificates from Experienced Goods for use by clients of the nonprofit you choose. Those clients can then use the certificate to buy warm clothes for themselves, their children, shoes and boots, housewares or linens -- anything in the Experienced Goods Thrift Store.
The Neighbor 2 Neighbor Fund doubles the impact: all purchases at Experienced Goods directly support Brattleboro Area Hospice clients who are terminally ill or grieving, and all certificates directly support clients in need at these three local nonprofits. To make a Neighbor 2 Neighbor gift, visit www.brattleborohospice.org.
As Baxter says, “eureka, you can help two organizations with a single donation.”
Local business sponsors in this effort are The Trust Company of Vermont, Brattleboro Savings & Loan, and The Richards Group.
Brattleboro Area Hospice provides a range of volunteer-based services for living and dying well, focusing on end-of-life, bereavement and advance care planning. For more information, contact Ellen Smith at 802-257-0775 or ellen.smith@brattleborohospice.org