BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Planning Commission has been actively working to understand the housing needs of the community and promote housing infill in the centers of Brattleboro and West Brattleboro. The town received a Bylaw Modernization Grant from the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development to support that ongoing work.
The Planning Commission will be hosting two community walks to explore the form and density of housing in several neighborhoods. The group will be discussing the size and shapes of lots, the distance between buildings, where buildings are placed on lots, the types of residential buildings and the number of units in a building.
The goal is to learn about the form, character and density of neighborhoods and improve community understanding of the opportunities for and constraints on providing more places for people to live.
Dates available to join are 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, and Thursday, Sept. 1.
On Aug. 29, participants will walk from the Municipal Building and pass through the Grove Street, Oak Street, Chapin Street area, then continue to the North Street, Tyler Street, Harris Avenue area before returning to the Municipal Building. Parking will be available in the Municipal Building lot.
On Sept. 1, participants will walk from the sidewalk in front of the Thompson House on Maple Street next to the hospital and travel from Southern Avenue to Birge Street and then back along Estey Street to the Pleasant Street, Vine Street area and then returning on Maple Street. On-street parking is available on Maple Street.
Each walk is expected to take about 75 minutes. All who want to walk with for the entire loop or just a portion are welcome.
The Sept. 7 Planning Commission meeting will open at 6 p.m. with a "Making Middle Housing Happen" presentation by consultant Brandy Saxton from the firm PlaceSense. The presentation will illustrate the forms of housing historically built in the community and contemporary versions of those forms that could create 'missing middle housing. The meeting will include an open Q&A session for public comments and questions about housing in Brattleboro. The meeting will be held in person in the Community Room at Brooks Memorial Library, and via Zoom. The program will last approximately 60 minutes.