BRATTLEBORO — Tami Berkley Purcell, owner and managing broker of Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors, has announced that Neil Goldberg is joining the family-owned agency.
Neil is a newly-licensed Realtor, was raised in his hometown of Putney, graduated from Brattleboro Union High School, and after “seeing the world” and jobs in the hospitality industry, earned his degree in Applied Economics and Community Development at UVM. He then went onto the Vermont craft spirits industry in sales and marketing roles, learning how to connect consumers with a brand and a product.
Goldberg brings computer fluency, strong customer service skills and his local knowledge of Windham County to being a Realtor. He will be working with buyers and sellers, to help them with their real estate needs, and said: “I’m excited to be back in my hometown of Putney and even more excited to be joining Berkley Veller as a real estate agent. I’ve learned to approach everything I do with the intention of adding value; I look forward to adding value for my clients and the Berkley Veller community as a whole!”
Berkley & Veller is the largest independently-owned real estate agency in Windham County, with 31 licensed agents. Goldberg can be reached at 802-275-7209 or neil.goldberg@berkleyveller.com.