BURLINGTON — More Vermonters will be exempt from paying state taxes on their Social Security benefits, thanks to new legislation signed by Governor Phil Scott. The law, backed by AARP Vermont, will raise the Social Security tax income exemption threshold from $45,000 to $50,000 for single filers and from $60,000 to $65,000 for joint filers, meaning more residents will be able to receive their benefits without paying state taxes.
The law also creates a tax exclusion for the first $10,000 of retirement income earned yearly from military pensions and specific retirement programs for low- and middle-income Vermonters.
“This bill offers some needed relief for Vermonters who are struggling with the rapidly rising costs due to inflation – particularly those retirees on fixed incomes,” said Greg Marchildon, AARP Vermont state director.
“It’s a measure we’ve been lobbying for over the past several years, and we’re happy to see some meaningful progress.”
Vermont is one of only 12 states that taxes residents’ Social Security benefits. However, several states are either considering or have advanced legislation that would eliminate the tax on at least some residents. Read more about Vermont’s new tax legislation, and visit the Social Security Research Center for more information about the program.