BRATTLEBORO — Megan Grove has been appointed the new director of Youth Programs at Youth Services, which has offices in Brattleboro and Bellows Falls. This position provides department oversight regarding an array of programs that relate to supporting youth and young adults in Windham County beyond Youth Services’ clinical and restorative justice offerings.
Grove supervises staff responsible for services related to therapeutic case management; youth experiencing homelessness, couch surfing, in shelter housing, or transitional living; and youth transitioning from foster care. In addition, Grove’s team implements life skills and health education and a youth-led business.
Grove will also maintain ongoing communications with community partners and collaborative partnerships with local schools, the Department of Children & Families, and other community entities to accomplish the goals of Youth Services programs.
According to Grove, “Working with Youth Services will allow me to integrate my passion for and commitment to social justice and trauma-informed support in ways that positively impact my community. I look forward to using my skills in crisis management, problem-solving, and mediating conflict,” Grove stated. “I expect that working with Youth Services will bring me closer to living out my core values."
According to Youth Services’ Executive Director Russell Bradbury-Carlin, Grove is an experienced program manager and conflict transformation practitioner with strong communication and leadership skills. “We are looking forward to Megan helping us continue to adapt and grow to the ever-changing needs of the community,” Bradbury-Carlin said in a news release.
For the past two and a half years, Grove managed an Office on Violence Against Women Campus Grant at Keene State College, coordinating program teams, facilitating in-person and virtual workshops and managing grant progress for its federal funder. Previously she was employed by Marlboro College as coordinator for Campus Prevention, Intervention & Advocacy.
Grove has a Master’s degree in peacebuilding and conflict transformation from SIT Graduate Institute. She has served as a Reparative Justice Panel volunteer and as board chair and vice chair of the Brattleboro Community Justice Center and played a supportive role in the merger which took place between the justice center and Youth Services two years ago.
Grove and her partner Chris have lived in the Brattleboro area since 2015.
For more information about Youth Services, visit www.youthservicesinc.org online or email info@youthservicesinc.org.