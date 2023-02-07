WOBURN, Mass. — The New England High School Journalism Collaborative will hold an all-expense-paid summer workshop for students interested in journalism for the 36th year, from June 24 to July 1.
Students will be housed at Regis College in Weston, Mass., working out of a newsroom at Simmons University in Boston. The program is intended for students who are from traditionally underserved populations in urban areas. Some preference is given to current juniors and seniors in high school.
Students will learn to report, write, and edit for a newspaper and produce multimedia projects for a website. They will be assigned stories, do interviews, and will be exposed to working on a deadline to create their own newspaper.
The New England Newspaper and Press Association will be assisting with the application process. Application guidelines are as follows:
- Only students who attend high school in the New England states are eligible.
- Only students currently in high school may apply, including graduating seniors. The program is not accepting students who have already taken part in the program.
- Students must be recommended by a teacher. A letter of recommendation from the sponsoring teacher must accompany the application.
- A transcript from the school with the student’s most recent grades must accompany the application.
- An essay of no more than 500 words must accompany the application. The applicant can write about why they should be selected to participate in this program or how writing has helped the applicant explore and understand a problem in their life.
- Students will need to upload a headshot.
- Applicants will receive an email confirming the receipt of their application with a link to a Dropbox folder to upload the required documents.
Those who have problems using the form or uploading documents, should email students@nenpa.com. The deadline for applications is April 3. Students will be notified of their status by the end of April.
If there are additional questions or if the applicant needs special accommodations to submit information, email Leah Lamson, NEHSJC managing director, at lamsonleah@gmail.com.