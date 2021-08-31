BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Senior Center will host a Stretch, Strengthen and Balance class with Lissa beginning this Friday.
In this course, participants will learn and practice exercises that are beneficial to our health and wellness, including gentle techniques to improve flexibility and balance, strengthen muscle, reduce fatigue, and minimize aches and pains. This course is designed for all levels and no prior experience is necessary.
This class will run on Fridays from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. The session for this class will begin September 3 and run for 4 weeks. The fee is $20 and the class is for anyone 55 years old and older. It will take place on the Gibson Aiken Senior Center Dance Floor at 207 Main Street. Masks are required in the Senior Center.
For more information, call 802-257-7570.