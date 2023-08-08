CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — New Hampshire Humanities and the Friends of the Chesterfield Library will host Marina Kirsch at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Chesterfield Town Hall, at 522 Route 63.
Marina Kirsch, author of "Flight of Remembrance: A of Love and Survival," will present a true story of resilience and new beginnings about her father, a young Latvian engineering student forced to flee his homeland in 1939 before the first Soviet takeover.
The only nation offering refuge was Nazi Germany. At the event, an audience of 133 people will be able to hear his story of meeting the author's mother in 1940 Berlin, being drafted into the Luftwaffe (the German Air Force), and forging a new beginning in America after the war with a key role in the U.S. space program.
Books will be available for $20 each. This program is free and made possible by a grant from New Hampshire Humanities.
For more information, contact the Chesterfield Library: 603-363-4621 or email frontdesk@chesterfieldlibrary.org.