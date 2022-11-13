WALPOLE, N.H. — Well-known author and writing mentor Pam Bernard will be transforming the deep exploration of experience into a convincing and compelling story in a stimulating series of writing and reading workshops.
New sessions of the eight-week workshop begin this week. Also available are day-long, Saturday workshops beginning Dec. 3.
This workshop is not a competitive sport. Each member is encouraged to engage at his or her own pace and comfort level. Participants explore the genre to learn the ground rules of non-fiction, experiment with different approaches to making the personal universal, and develop an authentic voice to bring their story to life.
As Vivian Gornick says: “Penetrating the familiar is by no means a given. On the contrary, it is hard, hard work.” Unlike any other mode of writing, a memoir demands a kind of honesty that cannot be faked or manufactured. Rather, a successful narrative will rise from raw experience but transcend that experience by virtue of, and in direct relation to, the writer’s willingness to honor her life.
The mediocre memoir is one in which the writer cannibalizes experience with the intent to sensationalize or settle for mere recollection of past events. Because something happened does not make it worthy of inclusion. A good memoir is one that reveals a writer who undertakes the task of self-examination with an eye to shaping memory and experience. And it is the honest undertaking of this difficult task that will ultimately move the reader. A good memoir explores those events or moments that made the writer who she is and who she was along the way to the adult narrator who has taken charge of the story.
Each writer owns what has happened to them, and this includes what they remember. No one else can claim that. As William Zinsser says: “No one has a monopoly on the shared past.” But it is what we do with those memories that inspires memoir. Striving for perfect recall encourages a writer to be a transcriber rather than a storyteller. Delight at the moment when memory becomes a story.
Pam Bernard is the author of four books, the most recent being a verse novel titled Esther. She is also a painter, editor, and writing coach. She received her MFA in Creative Writing from Warren Wilson College and BA from Harvard University. Her awards include fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Massachusetts Cultural Council. Nimrod, Cimarron Review, and Valparaiso are among the many literary journals that have published her work.
