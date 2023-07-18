BRATTLEBORO — A new art exhibit will open at All Souls Church in the West Village Meeting House, and the public is invited to a reception for the artists from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 23.
The multimedia exhibit features original work from the artful lives of All Souls’ members and friends. Area artists, including Maisie Crowther, Marie Gorst, Linda Hay, Suzann Jones, Ann Newsmith, Lois Reynolds and Marty Shaw, present paintings, photographs, fabric arts and writing.
The show will be on view Sundays during the allocated timeframe and from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday by appointment through Aug 31. The West Village Meeting House is located at 29 South St, West Brattleboro, www.ascvt.org, 802-254-9377.