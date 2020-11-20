BRATTLEBORO — Cantor Kate Judd, Spiritual Leader of the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, is offering two new classes on Zoom.
Weekly Torah and text study will be an exploration of the weekly Torah portion, drawing on traditional and modern commentaries, midrash, poetry, Jewish law and custom, and our lived experience. This class is open to all. Regular reading of the portion and supporting texts is required – texts will be available online or sent by email. The class will be on-going. There is no cost for the class, but donations are welcomed, especially from those who are not currently members of BAJC. Reading in Jewish religious texts beyond the weekly Torah portion is also possible depending on the interests of the participants.
Introduction to Judaism is an 18-week class taught by Cantor Kate. Just what is Judaism, anyway? A religion? A culture? A way of life? This class is for anyone interested in exploring Jewish learning and life through a liberal Jewish lens, with insights from the more traditional world as well. If you are contemplating conversion, this is a great place to start. If you are “Jew-curious” — either as a Jew or as a person of another faith background — this class is for you. Cantor Kate welcomes Interfaith couples, those raising Jewish children, spiritual seekers, and anyone who is looking for a meaningful adult Jewish learning experience. Most readings will be available online or sent by email. Students may be asked to purchase some books.
Times and dates of both classes TBA according to the availability of participants. Classes are free, those who are not members of BAJC are invited to make a small contribution if they can — your contribution also makes you a member.
Contact Cantor Kate Judd for more information: kate@bajcvermont.org or 802-380-1677.