DUMMERSTON — After a year and a half as “acting orchardist” for Scott Farm, The Landmark Trust USA has officially appointed Erin Robinson as the farm’s orchardist, effective July 1.
Susan McMahon, executive director of The Landmark Trust, said Robinson has been an integral part of the Scott Farm team for many years, and over time has acquired the experience and knowledge to be responsible for the care and maintenance of the very unique and diverse orchard at Scott Farm. Her connection to the Dummerston area goes back generations and she holds “a deep love for this land and community.” She lives in Dummerston with her two sons.
Robinson’s relationship with The Landmark Trust and the Scott Farm started in 2003; she fulfilled many positions over the years and started focusing her work on the orchard in 2013. Over the years, Robinson has acquired broad knowledge and familiarity with the systems and skills particular to the Scott Farm orchard, according to McMahon.
“Growing apples is challenging: they need a lot of care throughout the year, from pruning and fertilizing, to managing pests and timely harvesting,’’ said Dr. Vern Grubinger, extension professor at the University of Vermont, and Scott Farm advisory board member. “Things get even more complicated when you have 6,000 trees and over 130 varieties of apples, plus some plums, blueberries, peaches, pears, quince, cherries, grapes, medlars and apricots, paw paw and persimmon! Ever since Erin Robinson started working at Scott Farm in 2013, first as an orchard worker, and most recently as acting orchardist, she has been soaking up the knowledge needed to manage this complex orchard ecosystem. In recent years she has proven that she has the ability and commitment needed for this important role, and I am delighted that she has been appointed to be Scott Farm’s orchardist!”