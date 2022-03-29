MONTPELIER — Secretary of State Jim Condos announced the Office of Professional Regulation’s adoption of Foreign Credentialing Rules that create a pathway for foreign-trained individuals to become licensed in their field in Vermont. The new rules are in response to an obstacle faced by many new citizens and refugees.
“The foreign credentialing process is a more efficient way of getting qualified professionals with foreign experience into the Vermont workforce, while maintaining public protection,” said Condos. “This new process aligns with our office’s broader goal of reducing unnecessary barriers to occupational licensing. Expediting the verification of licensure requirements is important in supporting Vermont’s workforce, and in these unprecedented times it is essential in helping to resolve the significant shortages that we are currently seeing in nursing and other healthcare professions.”
Through the new process, individuals who obtained their professional license or experience outside the U.S. will get a determination of equivalency. If the evaluation determines the person’s foreign work experience, education, training and exams are equivalent to what is required for a Vermont license, a report goes directly to OPR who notifies the applicant to apply for endorsement.
Licensure by endorsement is a streamlined path to licensure, saving time and money. The traditional path often includes formal education, training and examinations which the foreign trained applicant may already have.
More information can be found on Office of Professional Regulation’s website: sos.vermont.gov/opr/regulatory/reducing-barriers/new-americans.