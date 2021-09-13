WEST TOWNSHEND — The West River Community Project will be hosting a celebration following the raising of its new pizza pavilion.
The event is on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
A project nearly two years in the making, countless community members have donated their time and money to help make this structure a reality. Sunday is also the culminating day of the Timber Framing Workshop for women and other underrepresented folks in the building trades, a collaboration with another non-profit, TERRA Collaborative.
They also will be welcoming their brand new community space with live music, local food, vendors and activities (for kids and adults).
Masks are encouraged but not required outside if you are vaccinated. If you are unvaxxed, please mask up. Let's keep everyone safe.
Also, the group is looking for a small number of community members to help with the raising earlier in the day. Due to COVID, there are a few restrictions — you must be able to show your vaccination card or be fully masked and prepared to keep 6-feet distance from other members of the raising crew. You must also be willing to sign a liability waiver and be physically fit enough to perform manual labor.