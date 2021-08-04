The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department announced that the Living Memorial Park Pool hours of operation will be reduced the week of Aug. 8 through Aug. 22 to 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The pool will close for the season on August 22.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration form and more, visit the website at www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let us know by five days in advance. Make sure you “Like” us on Facebook at “Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department” and follow us on Instagram at “brattleboro_recandparks.”
For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.