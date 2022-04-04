PUTNEY — During a recent meeting of the Windham Southeast School District Board, Jon Sessions was appointed as the principal of the Putney Central School.
Sessions, currently an assistant principal at Academy School in Brattleboro, will replace Herve Pelletier, who is retiring at the end of the school year. The Windham Southeast School District reports that Sessions has accepted this position.
A resident of Brattleboro, Sessions has spent the last 16 years in education, with experience as a special educator, intensive case manager, STEP Program coordinator, and administrator.