BELLOWS FALLS — The Rockingham Incremental Development Working Group (RIDWG), along with the Rockingham Arts and Museum Project (RAMP), is hosting its second Meet and Greet from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Rockingham Free Public Library on Saturday, July 22, to welcome people who have recently moved to the community.
The meeting will be informal, with a chance for participants to introduce themselves and learn more about the range of resources that the community offers.
RIDWG (www.rockinghamvt.org/inc-dev-working-group-resources) is made up of local residents and stakeholders looking at small-scale development and investment in the Village of Bellows Falls and the Town of Rockingham.
The Rockingham Free Public Library is wheelchair accessible. Call-in advance with any questions or special arrangements at 802-463-4270.
RIDWG thanked the town for its support and the Rockingham Arts and Museum Project (RAMP) for underwriting this meeting.