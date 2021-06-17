WESTMINSTER — SEVCA’s Good Buy Thrift Stores have received a donation of more than 900 pairs of new men’s and women’s designer shoes in a variety of sizes and styles. The shoes, given by a donor who owned a recently closed shoe store in St. Johnsbury, will be offered to community members at prices beginning at 50 percent below retail price.
SEVCA’s Good Buy Thrift Stores in Bellows Falls, Springfield, and Hartford offer home goods, clothing, and shoes at all three locations. The stores serve a dual purpose: they offer affordable goods for community members of all income levels and they are, as well, intended to serve as a source of income for SEVCA, an agency which provides services to alleviate the effects of poverty for those living in Windham and Windsor Counties.
SEVCA has remained opened to the public throughout the pandemic, both to ensure that community members have access to home goods and shoes and clothing at affordable prices and to receive donations. Donations have been at high volume with high quality items provided and offered for sale. The agency continues to offer vouchers to agency customers who may be eligible to receive no-cost items at each location through prior appointment with our Family Services staff. In addition to the current offering of brand-name new shoes by Naot, Durea, Uggs, and other designers, the agency is also carrying a large inventory of summer and everyday items.
More information about donation acceptance and store locations in Bellows Falls, White River/Hartford, and Springfield can be found on SEVCA’s website, htps://sevca.org/thrift-stores/locations. Additionally, the stores and other SEVCA departments currently have numerous employment opportunities which can be found at htps://sevca.org/employment.