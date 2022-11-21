BRATTLEBORO — A beautiful new signboard celebrating Brattleboro’s seven sister communities can now be seen on the second floor of the Municipal Building. It will remain there until the completion of the new railroad station, which will be its permanent home. The sign is a project of Compassionate Brattleboro, a group formed after Brattleboro residents voted to sign on to the international Charter for Compassion at the 2017 Town Meeting.
As seen in the photos, one side of the colorful signboard offers the names and locations of the communities, while the other provides a Tree of Life mandala featuring the community symbols and symbolizing the reciprocity involved in compassionate partnering with other communities near and far. Credits and thanks go to artist Sarah Bowen for the design of the sign, Charles Laurel and Tim Thrasher for preparing it for manufacture, Peter Elwell for the wording and early planning, and the Vermont Community Foundation for generously providing the funding. Thanks also to Brattleboro’s “ambassadors” to these sisters for their tireless efforts.
While many New England towns have sister communities, most are located in Europe. By contrast, and in keeping with Brattleboro’s compassionate nature and inquiring mind, our sister communities are located in Haiti, El Salvador, Kenya, and India, plus two Native American communities and a town in western New York State, which, like Brattleboro, has signed on to the Charter.
Sister communities seek to engage in long-term relationships with each other, often pursuing trade, cultural and educational exchanges. Efforts are underway to organize the classroom and student exchanges along with other creative initiatives, such as a joint “green safari” in East Africa, seeing animals and planting trees to be undertaken by teens from the Brattleboro area and those from our Kenyan sister community. That Kenyan community was the home of the late Nobel Prize-winning ecologist, tree planter, and friend of Brattleboro, Wangari Maathai.