BRATTLEBORO — As Brattleboro enters the spring season, gravel roads might become muddy because the thawing of winter snow and ice. The Brattleboro Department of Public Works will be monitoring these roads and providing status updates through roadside signs, which will be placed at the end of gravel roads throughout town.
Road conditions will also be reported via an online map at mapsonline.net/brattleborovt/index.html.
The roadside signs will display a QR Code, which residents can scan using the camera app on a smartphone to access a direct link to the online map. The roadside signage and online map will be color-coded. The colors will indicate the following:
• Green: Passable by all vehicles. Expect seasonal conditions.
• Yellow: Four-wheel drive or high-clearance vehicles are recommended. Some rutting and muddy conditions.
• Orange: Four-wheel drive or high-clearance vehicles are advised. Local traffic only. Expect heavy rutting and deep mud.
• Red: Closed to through traffic. Emergency vehicles and residents with proper vehicles only. Some areas are not passable.
For questions or concerns, contact the Department of Public Works at 802-254-4255 or email Peter Lynch at plynch@brattleboro.org.