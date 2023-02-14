BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks has announced that Lissa Stark will be offering a Strength and Conditioning class from 2 to 2:45 p.m. on Saturdays beginning Feb. 18 at the Gibson Aiken Center.
Strength and Conditioning with Lissa will focus on strengthening and toning the body, building muscle, improving core structure, stretching and increasing energy and endurance.
The fee is $8 per class. Pre-registration is not required. This class is open to anyone 16 years old and older and is suitable for all fitness levels. Guests should arrive a few minutes early to register and sign in.
For more information, call 802-254-5808.