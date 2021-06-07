DUMMERSTON -- After nearly a year of suspended programming, the Lydia Taft Pratt Library will be introducing a new in-person and outdoors children’s event as well an online adult fiction book discussion group.
The children’s Story Time program will begin on Thursday, June 10, and will meet weekly at 1 p.m. throughout the summer on the lawn outside the library building at 150 West St. Everyone is invited to this socially distanced, masked event (masks not required for children five and under). Each week’s event will be hosted by a rotating cast of community members and library staff. Librarian Dena Marger will host the first event, which will include the reading of several stories, songs and movement activities, a snack, and a take-home craft, on the theme of Nature and the Outdoors.
The new adult fiction book group will begin on Monday, June 28, and will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. Hosted by community member and Library Trustee Dave Schottland, the first book read will be "The Interpreter of Maladies" by Jumpa Lahiri.
"Interpreter of Maladies" is a collection of nine short stories by Jhumpa Lahiri, published in 1999. It won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the Hemingway Foundation/PEN Award in the year 2000. It was also chosen as The New Yorker's Best Debut of the Year and is on Oprah Winfrey's Top Ten Book List. The stories are about the lives of Indians and Indian-Americans who are caught between their roots and the "New World.”
Contact the library to obtain a copy of the book and/or for Zoom log in information: dummerstonvtlibrary@gmail.com, 802-258-9878.