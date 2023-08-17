BELLOWS FALLS — Greater Rock Fitness in Bellows Falls will host two new tai chi classes beginning in September.
Tai chi, a group of slow and fluid movements that originated in China, has been shown to offer a range of health benefits. It sharpens and maintains your sense of balance and reduces your risk of falling. It also heightens physical coordination by integrating the mind and body and helps your movements stay relaxed and fluid. Tai chi strengthens your legs, builds bone density in the lower body, and maintains or expands your range of motion.
For its ability to calm the mind, tai chi is often called “meditation in motion.” It can lift your mood, lower your blood pressure, and improve your overall sense of well-being.
Anyone curious about tai chi is welcome to attend a free introductory session, try a few tai chi moves, and see what it’s all about.
One class will meet Monday evenings each week from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The introductory session will take place on Sept. 11.
The daytime session will meet Thursday mornings each week from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The introductory session will take place on Sept. 7.
The groups meet at Greater Rock Fitness on Hospital Court in Bellows Falls.
There is a sliding scale of fees for those who continue with the course. The full fee is $10 per session. If that’s difficult, pay what you can afford. Everyone is welcome.
The courses are led by Ben Daviss, a certified senior instructor with the nonprofit Oriental Healing Arts Association. Daviss also holds a teaching certification from the American Tai Chi & Qigong Association.
For more information, contact Daviss at 603-445-2200 or bdaviss@comcast.net.