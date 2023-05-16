VERNON — The new Vernon Community Market, a program the Vernon Recreation Department, will hold its opening day on Wednesday, May 24. It will then be held on the first and third Wednesdays of each month beginning in June and running through Oct. 4.
The Market’s hours will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Vernon Rec area, 607 Pond Road. The Market will feature J&B’s Curbside Café, handmade crafts, farm produce, baked goods, flowers and more.
For more information, contact the Vernon Recreation Department (recreation@vernonvt.org or 802-254-9251) or email the Market at VernonVTCommunityMarket@gmail.com.