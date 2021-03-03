BRATTLEBORO — St. Michael’s Episcopal Church announces the appointment of three new Vestry members effective in January.
Steven Guerriero lives in Spofford, N.H., where, after a long career in higher education as a faculty member and in administration, he and his wife, Joy, operate Pisgah Farm LLC. There they grow and sell produce and flowers wholesale and retail. Guerriero’s professional background includes years of leadership experience and consulting in private and nonprofit organizations.
Annie Landenberger of Williamsville is serving on the Vestry for the second time. Retired from 21-plus years of teaching literature and writing and directing theatre at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School in Townshend, where she co-founded Journey East, Annie is also founder/artistic director of Rock River Players; a member of the music duo, Bard Owl; and a freelance writer.
Alan McBean of Dummerston, serving on the Vestry for a second time, has long been an asset in ensuring the well-being of the St. Michael’s buildings and grounds. Owner of Onsite Septic Design, LLC, offering engineering of residential water and wastewater systems, subdivisions and state permitting, McBean also serves on the Dummerston Development Review Board and the Building and Grounds committee for Green Mountain Camp.
Each of the above serves a three-year term joining veteran Vestry members: Judy Davidson, Christy Fritz, Jared Rediske and Rebecca Olmstead; Nancy Ames, junior warden and Ricky Davidson, senior warden.
Charged with the responsibility to grow the Bradley Avenue parish with vision, to tend to buildings and grounds, to be good stewards of Parish strengths, potential, and finances, and to uphold the church’s mission, the St. Michael’s Episcopal Vestry consists of nine members led by Rector Mary Lindquist. Of the newly-elected, Lindquist says, “We are deeply blessed to have such wonderful people with such diverse gifts to serve in the leadership of St. Michael’s Church. We live in unusual times and what it means to be the church is changing rapidly; this calls for leaders like Steven, Alan, and Annie, who are grounded, faithful, creative and resilient.”