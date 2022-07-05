ESSEX JUNCTION — Vermont 211, a confidential 24/7 helpline connecting Vermonters with community, health and human services, has launched a new website at vermont211.org.
“Vermont 211 is pleased to take our 17-year-old service into the 21st century with new ease of access and tools to find resources and look up data and other information,” said Elizabeth Gilman, interim executive director.
Visitors can see up-to-the-minute data on Vermont 211’s referrals to resources through “211 Counts.” They can search in the Community Resource Directory for over 3,000 programs, ranging from afterschool programs — food pantries, tax preparation, subsidized housing, veterans’ resources, disability services, debt counseling and mental health services — to bus information and much more. Plus, service providers can apply to add their agency to the database or update their current information.
Win a $50 gas card in the 211 Scavenger Hunt. Explore the website to answer questions in the entry form: tinyurl.com/5fphzrx3. With the correct answers, participants will be entered into a random drawing to select a winner. Drawing will be on July 15. Winner and links to answers will be announced on the 211 website and in its August newsletter.
Vermont 211 worked with Eternity Marketing, a Burlington-based web design and digital marketing firm, to create the website.
Vermont 211 is a free information and referral program of the United Ways of Vermont, a statewide nonprofit agency.
The mission of the United Ways of Vermont is to provide a forum for mutual support and training for local United Ways.