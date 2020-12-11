GUILFORD — Thanks to a project of the Vermont Public Service Department, Guilford residents and students now have access to a total of four WiFi hotspots.
The Vermont Public Service Department, in response to the COVID pandemic, recently teamed up with the Deerfield Valley Communications District (DVCUD) and local communities to secure installation of additional hotspots around the district. The most recent addition in Guilford is at the Guilford Town Office and is accessible from the parking lot. Other existing hotspots include the Guilford Free Library, the Guilford Volunteer Fire Department, and the Guilford Central School.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed by Congress with bipartisan support, was signed into law on March 27. Securing over $2 trillion, this bill provided direct economic assistance to American workers, families, and small businesses during the early stages of the COVID pandemic.
Through federal CARES Act funds coming into Vermont, administered by the Agency for Commerce and Community Development (ACCD), DVCUD successfully applied for funds to secure hotspots in 20 locations in the Deerfield Valley Communications Union District, which now numbers 19 towns in Windham and Bennington counties.
For more information about the DVCUD (dba DVFiber), visit dvfiber.net.