BELLOWS FALLS — New York Times bestselling author Michael Tougias offers a narrated slide presentation about the rich history of New England's longest river at 1 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Rockingham Library, 65 Westminster St.
Tougias will take the viewer down the entire 410 miles of the Connecticut River, discussing history from the days of loggers, Indian Wars, steamships and canals. Suggestions for day trips and weekend outings are included.
Tougias is a graduate of St. Michael's College and has received several awards for his writing, including the Editor's Choice Award from the American Library Association for his book about a sea rescue in the Blizzard of 1978 titled "Ten Hours Until Dawn." His book "There's A Porcupine In My Outhouse: The Vermont Misadventures of a Mountain Man Wannabe" won the Best Nature Book of the Year from the Independent Publishers.
"400 Miles Down the Connecticut River" is a Vermont Humanities program, supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and hosted by Rockingham Free Public Library. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the NEH or VHC.
This program is free, open to the public and accessible to those with disabilities. For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, go to rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the Rockingham Library.