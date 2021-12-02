NEWFANE — With Christmas is just around the corner, the 19th Annual Silent Auction to benefit the NewBrook Fire and Rescue Department has gone live and is active until Monday at 11:45 p.m.
There are over 220 items available to bid on including: food, lodging and services gift certificates; Shippee Auto oil changes; Henry Carr Tree Service; Rescue Annual subscription; new and gently used household items; quilts; holiday items; antiques, art, collectibles and more. To see items available, go to https://www.32auctions.com/NEWBROOKFIREDEPARTMENT21.
All proceeds from the auction will benefit the volunteer NewBrook Fire and Rescue which serves the towns of Newfane and Brookline and is a member of Mutual Aid.
For more information, contact Samantha Wilson, 802-365-7887, wilsonnewfane@gmail.com; Lauri Miner 802-365-4194 lminer0702@gmail.com; or Angela Sanborn 802-579-3143 angiesanborn5@gmail.