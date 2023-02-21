NEWFANE — Fifth graders at NewBrook Elementary School studied the lives of migrant workers in Vermont through the book "The Most Costly Journey." The book is a collaboration between the stories of Vermont migrant farm workers and the Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction. The book is a series of vignettes of migrants telling the story of how they arrived in Vermont and what it's like for them here. While the format is in a fun, graphic-novel style, the stories told and truths revealed are quite intense with dialogue written as true to the original interviews with migrants as possible.
After reading these stories, students were given a written prompt that jump started the story that they would retell in their graphic art piece. Themes of hard work, separation from loved ones and the challenges of integrating into a new place as a foreigner were some of the ways students framed their story-telling. After their stories were written, students learned how to tell it through dialogue and drawing in a graphic-novel style. They used pen and ink washes to finish their art. Their work is on display at the Moore Free Library in Newfane Vermont for the month of February.
"The Most Costly Journey" is a 2023 Vermont Reads Book Selection.