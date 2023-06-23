NEWFANE — Newfane Congregational Church will host its fourth public conversation of the year with a focus on gender diversity at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27.
In 2023, more than 530 bills have been introduced nationwide that seek to limit or restrict gender-affirming care, criminalize drag performances, and redefine trans people out of legal existence.
The church will be joined by the Rev. Dr. Donnie Anderson, an ordained minister whose credentials are recognized by the United Methodist Church, the United Church of Christ, and American Baptist Churches USA. Dr. Anderson is an activist for the transgender community and will be speaking from lived experience and will contextualize these developments to better understand the spiritual and theological issues at play.
Dr. Anderson came out to her family and the world as a transgender woman at the age of 69. She is an educator, counselor, and social activist who received her bachelor's degree in business education from Barrington College, a master’s degree in religious studies from Providence College, and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Eastern Baptist Seminary as well as a number of other graduate courses in business and religious studies.
For more information, contact Pastor Matthew Deen by emailing him at matt@newfane.church or by calling the church at 802-365-4079.