NEWFANE — Since 1970, volunteers have made the Newfane Heritage Festival a fall season destination in the heart of historic Newfane village.
Once again, people will celebrate community, crafts and entertainment. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, rain or shine. Volunteers will serve apple pies, apple crisp with ice cream, hot dogs, hamburgers, sandwiches, chili, donuts, clam and corn chowder, gluten-free soup and potatoes with bacon, sour cream, butter, cheese and chives in a big tent on the triangle in front of the church.
The Super Raffle will also return this year. The raffle features donated items from vendors; gift certificates; merchandise from local inns, retailers, ski resorts and service providers; items handcrafted by the local community; and books written and signed by local authors. Cheryl Liston, along with Ken and Diane Bower, will lead a host of volunteers to bring back this much-loved part of the Heritage Festival.
Juried artists and craftspeople will display and sell their work in the tents set up in front of the Windham County Courthouse and the Union Hall. This year vendors range from original prints and paintings to stained and blown glass to specialty foods to pottery to jewelry to woodenware to toys to metalwork to cozy knitwear to whimsical ceramics to all-natural soap to handbags. Newfane Heritage Festival memorabilia will be for sale, including a commemorative 50th Anniversary Cookbook. The booth will also offer Festival hats, tee-shirts, sweatshirts and aprons. As in past years, a variety of entertainers will provide music and fun for festival-goers of all ages.
Proceeds of the event go to benefit the wider missions of the First Congregational Church of Newfane, including community support, to make a difference in lives worldwide and in the community.
For more information, visit the Newfane Heritage Festival page on Facebook or the website: newfaneheritagefestival.org or call the Newfane Church at 802-365-4079.