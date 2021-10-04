NEWFANE — Since 1970, volunteers have made the Newfane Heritage Festival a fall season destination in the heart of historic Newfane village. After canceling due to the pandemic last year, the Festival is back to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on October 9 and 10, rain or shine.
Over 60 juried artists and craftspeople will display and sell their work in the tents set up in front of the Windham County Courthouse and the Union Hall. This year, vendors range from original prints and paintings to stained and blown glass to specialty foods to pottery to jewelry to woodenware to toys to metalwork to cozy knitwear to whimsical ceramics to all natural soap to handbags.
Samantha Harlow reports that some vendors have been coming for over 40 years. A vendor who has been coming for 48 years plans to offer a commemorative painting of the Newfane green as one of its wares.
A new feature will be a booth sponsored by the church that will present Newfane Heritage Festival memorabilia for sale, including a commemorative 50th Anniversary Cookbook, coordinated by Cheryl Liston. The booth will also offer Festival hats, tee-shirts and mugs.
The Super Raffle, formerly held in the Union Hall, will be replaced by an online auction scheduled for November 1-14. The Super Raffle features donated items from vendors; gift certificates; merchandise from local inns, retailers, ski resorts and service providers; items handcrafted by the local community; and books written and signed by local authors. Doris Knechtel, Maude Polo and Cheryl Liston have been busy gathering items to make an exciting event.
As in past years, a variety of entertainers will provide music and fun for festival goers of all ages. Due to COVID, masks will be required. There will be no apple crisps. Apple pie will only be sold by the slice.
Proceeds of the event go to benefit the wider missions of the First Congregational Church of Newfane, including community support. During the pandemic, the church became a site for “Share the Bounty” and “Everyone Eats”. The church’s mission is to make a difference in lives worldwide and in our First Congregational Church of Newfane community.
For more information, go to the Newfane Heritage Festival page on Facebook or the website: newfaneheritagefestival.org or telephone the Newfane Church at 802-365-4079.